Finding peace. Channing Tatum took a birthday break away from reality less than one month after the announcement of his split from estranged wife Jenna Dewan. The 38-year-old Magic Mike actor took to Instagram on Monday, April 30, to share a photo of his outdoor “sanctuary.”

Though Tatum’s face can’t be seen in the pic, it shows three men — two standing and one sitting — surrounded by mother nature. The scenery features whimsical clouds while dirt, rocks and small patches of grass can also be seen.

The post — which comes just four days after his birthday — sparked comments of support from followers.

“Good for you,” one commenter wrote. “Everyone needs a sanctuary for sanity now and then. Love you!” Another added, “Beautiful. Peaceful. I’m so glad u are enjoying. But the Best sanctuary is where your loved ones are.”

The former couple — who met on the set of Step Up in 2006 — released a joint statement via social media on April 2 to inform fans of their split.

“We have something we would like to share … It feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts,’” the statement read.

“So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the post continued. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot in 2009 and are the parents of 4-year-old daughter, Everly. Since the breakup news, an insider told Us Weekly that Tatum “definitely misses” his ex.

