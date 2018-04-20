One is a lonely number. Channing Tatum is missing Jenna Dewan in the weeks following their separation, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Channing definitely misses Jenna,” the source says. The actor, 37, has kept a relatively low profile but stepped out without his wedding ring for the first time at London’s Heathrow airport on Thursday, April 19.

As for Dewan, she is trying to keep busy. “Jenna has a crazy work schedule right now and is feeling good and has a lot going on.” The actress, also 37, posted a photo of a script on her Instagram Story Thursday. She captioned the shot, “Table reads with @herrdirektor.” That handle belongs to Andy Fickman, who directed Tatum in the 2006 film She’s the Man.

The World of Dance host removed “Tatum” for her social media accounts on Thursday, another sign that she is moving on from her nearly nine-year marriage.

The couple — who met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up and share daughter Everly, 4 — announced their separation on April 2. “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” a joint statement posted on Instagram read. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”

The pair’s breakup was indeed amicable. “Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” a source told Us. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

