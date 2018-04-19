A new change. Jenna Dewan has removed husband Channing Tatum’s last name from her social media handles following their split.

The Step Up actress’s handles on Twitter and Instagram have always been @jennadewan, but her name was listed as Jenna Dewan Tatum up until Thursday, April 19. Now it reads Jenna Dewan. The move comes more than two weeks after the couple announced their separation after nearly nine years of marriage.

Dewan, 37, explained while cohosting a November episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that changing her last name was the 37-year-old Magic Mike actor’s idea. “Channing is very traditional,” she said at the time. “I’m kind of not. My family was very liberal and that wasn’t a thing, but to him it was very important.”

The World of Dance host decided not to drop her maiden name completely. “He’s still kind of miffed that I didn’t just take Tatum,” she shared. “For some reason, it was really hard for me to let go of my given name.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, insiders confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair — who share 4-year-old daughter Everly — ended their relationship amicably. “Things had turned more into a friendship between Jenna and Channing,” a source told Us on April 3. “There wasn’t any crazy drama or fighting. They were constantly traveling for work and it turned out that they were better apart and not together romantically anymore.”

Dewan’s rep also stepped in on April 5 to deny that Tatum’s alleged drinking had anything to do with the split. “Happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumors are true,” her rep told Us. “The situation is as positive as it can be. Nothing negative is going on here. They’re both incredibly mature about this. There’s nothing more really to say.”

