Taking a step back. Channing Tatum has decided to take a break from social media to focus on his creativity.

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute,” the 39-year-old Magic Mike star’s Instagram statement began on Wednesday, August 7. “And to be honest, I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt very creative on social in the last couple years now. I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone.”

Tatum noted that he would “probably come back” after his hiatus “at some point,” but he said he would want to shift gears upon his potential return. “If I do [reappear], I want to have a direction or a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there,” he continued. “Love ya! See ya after a while!”

During his time away, Tatum will have more time to focus on several creative projects he has on the horizon. His IMDb states that he is set to star in Free Guy, America: The Motion Picture and Wingmen. The Foxcatcher star also has executive producing duties on the upcoming Amazon series College and producing obligations tied to the film Wingmen.

The break would additionally give him extra to spend with his girlfriend, Jessie J. The couple began dating in October 2018, only five months after he announced his separation from wife Jenna Dewan. The estranged couple, who revealed in a joint statement that they were “on different paths for now,” share 6-year-old daughter Everly.

Earlier this year, Jessie took a break from social media after the unexpected death of her longtime bodyguard, Dave. In a post shared on her Instagram and Twitter pages, the 31-year-old “Bang Bang” singer said experiencing “unexpected heavy personal stuff” has made her “want to be more present” in her life.

“I have to practice on myself what I talk about in stage and in my music too. In a good way. So I am taking a solid break from all social media for a while,” she wrote on January 3. “Not forever but for a while. For now, anything posted will be work related by my team. [I] want to live in the moment as much as I can, and not through my phone. I love you all.”

