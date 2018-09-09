Charlie Sheen sent his congratulations to his ex-wife Denise Richards as she married Aaron Phypers on Saturday, September 8.

The Two and a Half Men alum, 53, did not attend the Malibu ceremony, but his rep told Entertainment Tonight that he “wishes them nothing but happiness!”

As Us Weekly previously reported, Richards, 47, invited Sheen to her oceanside nuptials and was expecting him to make an appearance. The pair, who were married from 2002 to 2006 share two daughters, Sam 14, and Lola, 13. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also has a daughter Eloise, 7, who she adopted in 2011.

Sheen’s well wishes come a month after he claimed he can no longer afford his child support payments to the Wild Things star and his third wife, Brooke Mueller, with whom he shares twin 9-year-old boys, Max and Bob.

The Anger Management alum said in court documents obtained by Us that he has “been unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry. All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

Sheen was the highest-paid actor in TV in 2010, earning $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men before he was fired from the show after slamming the sitcom’s creator Chuck Lorre in a highly publicized meltdown.

In 2016 he was ordered to pay a total of $20,000 in child support to Richards and $55,000 to Mueller. He also currently pays both women 9.5 percent of his gross annual income from all sources in excess of $2.1 million. Court hearings in the child support case are set for September 18 and 26.

