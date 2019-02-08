Offering his words of wisdom. Charlie Sheen shared his advice for Lindsay Lohan as she navigates life back in the spotlight.

“I always had tremendous affection for her,” the Spin City alum, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I can totally relate to some of the stuff she had gone through, was going through.”

Both stars have lived through very public meltdowns. In 2007, Lohan, now 32, made headlines constantly after a string of arrests for DUI, cocaine possession and other offenses. Sheen, for his part, was fired from his hit show Two and a Half Men in 2011 after a series of bizarre interviews. In 2015, he revealed on the Today show that he is HIV positive.

“[I’d] just tell her, just stay the course,” said Sheen, who celebrated one year of sobriety in December 2018. “You can’t change the past, but they wouldn’t call it that if it wasn’t, right?”

Sheen noted that when he worked with Lohan in 2013, on both Scary Movie 5 and an episode of his show Anger Management, “she wasn’t a problem, showed up on time, prepared, all that, was fun to be around.”

His quotes contradict the story he told to Australian radio show Kyle & Jackie O in March 2017. At the time, he claimed that Lohan vomited into a garbage bin on the set of Anger Management, and that after filming, “Either I outdrank her, or she outdrank me, and all I know is, she tucked me into bed and said, ‘Sleep well, sweet prince.'”

The Mean Girls star, who resides in Dubai full time and owns Lohan Beach House (the subject of her MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club) in Mykonos, Greece, has opened up about how she’s moved on from her troubled past. “I’ve been through the ringer. It was horrible,” she recently told Variety. “But from those things, I became a lot stronger.”

