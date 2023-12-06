Shawn Mendes has sparked a friendship with Charlie Travers months after his second split from Camilla Cabello.

Us Weekly confirmed in June that Mendes, 25, and Cabello, 26, went their separate ways after briefly rekindling their two-year relationship. Five months later, he was spotted hanging out with Travers, 37.

Mendes hit the beach with Travers in November. Photos published by TMZ at the time showed the pair relaxing on Point Dune and El Matador Beach in California before making additional appearances together. Neither Mendes nor Travers have publicly addressed their relationship status despite sparking dating speculation.

Long before Travers became buddies with Mendes, she made her own mark in Hollywood. Keep scrolling to learn more:

Where Is Charlie Travers From?

Travers hails from England, eventually relocating to Los Angeles.

Does Charlie Travers Have Other Famous Friends?

Travers met medium Tyler Henry when she was hired as his assistant in 2014, even making multiple appearances on his Hollywood Medium docuseries. She is also pals with Big Brother season 23 alum Kyland Young.

“You are an incredibly special & remarkable human being and are deeply loved by so many because you love so unconditionally to so many,” Travers wrote via Instagram in July 2021 when Young was still in the Big Brother house. “You light up the room with your energy, infectious smile, optimism & magic & you truly want to help please & support as many people as you possibly can in the world especially those closest to you!”

She continued at the time: “You have such a big heart, so much empathy, you drive miles to take your friends to places they need to go, drop anything to go rescue when someone needs you, are so committed to making the world a better place, committed to growth and bettering yourself, are so welcoming & warm to everyone you meet, GREAT at communication & you can out talk anyone! (almost!).”

Has Charlie Travers Appeared on Reality TV Before?

Travers is also a Big Brother alum, competing on season 14 of the British reality series alongside mom Jackie. She finished in fifth place. (It was the first time a mother-daughter pair appeared simultaneously on Big Brother UK.)

What Does Charlie Travers Do for a Living?

Travers worked as a TV host before jumping into the music game in 2020. Her debut single, “Gotta Stop,” dropped that November.

How Does Charlie Travers Know Shawn Mendes?

Travers and Mendes were first spotted together in November, but they did not immediately address their connection.