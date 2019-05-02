Rated P for Pain? Charlize Theron revealed that she laughed so hard while watching Borat upon its 2006 release that she injured herself badly enough to be wheeled away by an ambulance!

“I went to go see Borat, I had a pre-existing injury in my neck, I had a herniated disc, I’m a mess!” the Long Shot actress, 43, explained during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, May 1. “I had a herniated disc in my neck, and, uh, a few of us went to go and see Borat, and halfway through that movie I laughed so hard that my neck locked up. And, like, an ambulance had to take me to the hospital.”

She concluded: “I was in the hospital for five days. I’ve never finished that movie.”

It wasn’t the only goofy injury Theron has sustained in her day: The Oscar winner said she was also sent to the E.R. while putting on knee pads during filming for a small action scene in her current flick with Seth Rogen.

“This really nice stunt guy wanted to put some knee pads on me,” she recalled. “And as I sat down just to put the knee pads on, my hand slipped, and my head hit a bench behind me, and I ended up in the E.R. It was so stupid, I was like, ‘This is so embarrassing.’”

Off-set, the Mad Max: Fury Road star said her two adopted children, Jackson, 7, and August, 3, tend to hurt her with their elbows in their sleep. “My favorite is when they sleep next to you and they’re fast asleep and they just viciously turn around, and their elbows are like sharp knives,” she said. “I’ve had two nights where I woke up out of a deep sleep with just tears, and like, this sharp pain going through the middle of my head. … And they’re out, drooling on themselves.”

She joked: “They have no idea that they just basically physically assaulted you.”

The South Africa native revealed earlier this week that her children are the reason she’s put a pause on her love life thus far. “I was raising two small children and your life just becomes very all-consuming, you know, they need you for everything,” she told Howard Stern on Monday, April 29. “I wanted to be a mom, so I was enjoying it.”

