Chase Chrisley is moving on with Jodi Laine Fournerat five months after calling it quits with ex Emmy Medders.

Fournerat went Instagram official with Chrisley, 27, on November 7 by sharing a sweet snap of the duo posing in front of a fountain in Nashville. “Happy is an understatement ♥︎,” she captioned the post. In the comments section, Chrisley left a white heart emoji.

Chrisley has yet to share a pic of himself and Fournerat via his own Instagram feed. In July, he whipped all traces of Medders, 26, from his social media accounts after the former fiancés announced they were ending their three-year relationship.

“Everybody has been asking questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately,” Chrisley wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Medders has not publicly commented on her ex’s new relationship.

Scroll down to learn more about Chrisley’s new girlfriend:

1. When Did Jodi Laine Fournerat and Chase Chrisley Start Dating?

A rep for Chrisley told People on Monday, November 20, that the pair have been dating for “a couple of months,” adding, “They’re taking it slow and enjoying their time together.”

Earlier this month, Fournerat gave the Chrisley Knows Best alum a shout-out via her Instagram Story. “When your man’s in town to see you but you’re on call & surgery demands your presence,” she captioned a mirror selfie while giving a thumbs-down and wearing scrubs. Chrisley later shared the post via his own Instagram Story.

2. Where Is Jodi Laine Fournerat From?

According to her Instagram, Fournerat is based in New Orleans, Louisiana, but frequently visits Nashville, where Chrisley currently lives.

3. What Is Jodi Laine Fournerat’s Profession?

Fournerat works as a travel surgical technologist. On top of her medical job, she also works as a social media fashion influencer by posting her latest looks for fans via Instagram.

4. Does Jodi Laine Fournerat Have Any Kids?

Fournerat does not appear to have any kids of her own, but she is a dog mom to her adorable pup, Gemma, and has shared many cute pics with her niece and nephews via Instagram.

5. What Are Jodi Laine Fournerat’s Hobbies?

Fournerat enjoys traveling and spending time on the water with her friends and family, often sharing photos of her outdoor activities online. She has also posted several pics of her hunting and fishing catches via Instagram.