Chase Stokes has high hopes for the future of his relationship with Kelsea Ballerini.

“We have a saying in our house. It’s, ‘Let’s do the next right thing,’ and that’s served us really well in this time, and it’s served us well in the past almost two years,” Stokes, 32, shared on the Thursday, October 3, episode of Today. “That’s kind of where we’re at, the next right thing.”

According to Stokes, the next right thing for himself is the upcoming fourth season of Outer Banks and his Netflix movie Uglies, which premiered on September 13. For Ballerini, 31, she is booked and busy with upcoming gigs on the Today show and at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“I think we just both have our own versions of [fame], and it’s been humbling on both sides and [we’re] just championing each other,” Stokes told Today’s Hoda Kotb. “It’s been a year of a lot of wins, so it’s just been nice to have somebody by your side who helps you, kind of, sustain the wave.”

Stokes praised the country star with more kind words earlier in the interview, stating, “I truthfully think when you find somebody who’s not just somebody you love and adore, but is also your best friend, you’ve kind of got the best of both worlds. And she’s not just a great person, but everything that you see — whether it be on social media or when she’s on stage — is exactly the person she is when she’s not doing those things.”

While Stokes loves to gush about his girlfriend in public, there are still aspects of their relationship that the duo like to keep to themselves. “Sometimes it feels like maybe it’s an oversharing situation, or maybe there’s a lot of details,” he told E! News in March. “But I truthfully believe that my personal life is really, really private. … I still feel like I have a really good grasp on my privacy.”

The pair have taken several opportunities to publicly share their love this year, from making their Met Gala debuts in May to making red carpet appearances at the Los Angeles premiere of Uglies and at the People’s Choice Country Awards last month.

Ballerini revealed that Stokes got her mom’s stamp of approval in her song “Sorry Mom.” In the track, which dropped on August 9, she reassures her mom that her love life is in a good place after apologizing for past mistakes. “Now, I turned out alright / And we both sleep good at night / I met a guy that we both like,” Ballerini sings.

The couple recently celebrated each other’s birthdays — which occurred less than a week apart — by sharing sweet Instagram tributes for each other. “Happy birthday to my partner in crime. I love you I love you I love you endlessly ❤️,” Stokes wrote alongside snaps of the two of them on September 16.

Ballerini shared her own Instagram photo slideshow for Stokes four days later, writing, “It’s my favorite humans birthday and there’s no one on the planet easier to celebrate. i adore you with my whole ass heart @hichasestokes 🤍.”