La’Darius Marshall’s family confirmed the Cheer star was safe shortly after he shared an alarming message via Instagram.

“La’Darius Marshall is safe at home here in Texas with me,” Debbie Bonner, who Cheer fans may remember La’Darius living with during his time at Navaro, wrote on Thursday, September 3, via Instagram. “Thank you all for caring for our boy. He will receive the help he needs. I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him.”

She also seemingly removed his message from his page, which began with “La’Darius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away.”

The post continued: “I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here. I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What’s left of me is nothing, I’m empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life.”

La’Darius added that he was “painting a picture to seem happy” on social media.

“I am not what my media shows. I’m a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war,” he wrote. “Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories. I love each and every single one of you guys. I hope that God shows you the way. Hurt people hurt people, and I’m tired of hurting people. It’s ok I’ll be smiling wherever I’m going. I have Given up this time.”

Before the post was taken down, La’Darius’ Navaro teammates were quick to send him support.

“I just want to tell you how much of an impact YOU have made on my life. You made me strong when I was weak,” Gabi Butler wrote. “You lifted me when I was down. You have made me a better me. I need you to know that you are my EVERYTHING. I can not stress enough how important you are to not only me, but so many other people,” she continued. “I love you with all my heart, body and soul and I would literally take a bullet for you. Please, please, please just know that you are very loved and cared about.”

Jerry Harris wrote that La’Darius has made a “huge impact” on so many lives.

“You mean so much to me and others,” Jerry wrote. “I want you to know you have so many people that love you so much for YOU! You have made a huge impact on America and they love you so much just like everyone who’s close to you! NEVER lose sight of that. It’s definitely something that keeps me going when times get tough and trust me THEY DO!! But I know I have family, close friends, and die hard loving fans that support me and build me up and you do as well!”

La’Darius was featured on season 1 of Netflix’s docuseries Cheer, which started streaming in January. He was open on the series about being sexually abused as a child.

“I never wanted to be perceived as a victim,” he told The Cut in April. “I don’t like the word … I know what I’ve been through, but look how far I made it.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).