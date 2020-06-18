Cheetah sisters! Newlywed Raven-Symoné received love from her Cheetah Girls costars Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams after announcing her surprise wedding to Miranda Maday.

“Congratulations Raven!!!” Bryan, 35, commented via Instagram on Thursday, June 18. “Wishing you so much love with this next chapter together! Cheers to the NEWLYWEDS!!!”

For her part, Williams, 33, wrote: “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter.”

Meanwhile, Bailon, 36, kept her message simple. “CONGRATULATIONS,” she gushed.

The trio were not the only Disney Channel alums to extend well wishes to Symoné, 34. Belinda, Danielle Fishel and Christy Carlson Romano also chimed in. “Wow!” the 30-year-old singer, who appeared in The Cheetah Girls 2, replied. “Congratulations!”

While the Even Stevens alum, 36, shared that she is “really happy” for the Raven’s Home star, Fishel recalled their past conversations about her nuptials. “I remember hearing the plans for this gorgeous backyard ceremony,” the actress, 39, wrote. “Wishing you both a lifetime of understanding, respect, love, and admiration.”

Symoné (Galleria), Bailon (Chanel), Bryan (Dorinda) and Williams (Aqua) starred in 2003’s The Cheetah Girls and 2006’s The Cheetah Girls 2. The group — minus the That’s So Raven alum — returned for 2008’s The Cheetah Girls: One World and released music as The Cheetah Girls.

The Cosby Show alum announced via Instagram on Thursday that she tied the knot with Maday. “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home,” she raved. “I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a—hole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Symoné interjected in a feud between her former castmates in April, encouraging Williams on Instagram Live to reach out to Bailon amid a public dispute. She also noted that she would “never try to hurt” her costars on purpose while rehashing why she left the franchise.

“The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team,” Symoné explained. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded. … We have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business.”

Williams responded: “I release any pain towards you that I have, and I cancel, clear and deleted it.”