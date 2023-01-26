Over it. Chelsea Handler revealed she is no longer interested in discussing her split from Jo Koy after previously being candid about her journey.

During an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which was published on Wednesday, January 25, the comedian, 47, discussed how her Netflix special, Chelsea Handler: Revolution, has become one of her “favorite moments” professionally after Koy, 51, helped behind the scenes.

“I got to share it with somebody that I was madly in love with. It’s super sweet,” she explained about the December 2022 release, which her ex-boyfriend directed. “It’s probably the sweetest thing that I’ve ever done. I’m not a very sweet, romantic person. I’m sweet.”

Handler, however, admitted she no longer wants to publicly address her relationship with Koy. “I’m not promoting a breakup from six months ago,” she continued. “I’m here to talk about all the other things I’m doing. And I understand people are interested but it’s just like, it’s run out of gas.”

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when eagle-eyed fans spotted Handler and Koy hanging out more. At the time, the New Jersey native took to social media to gush about how a special someone was adding happiness to her life.

“Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people that I love in my life, to live the life I do and to be going on tour doing what I love. And that I’m finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is.” she captioned a photo of herself via Instagram in September 2021. “There is hope for everyone! That kind of stuff.”

That same month, the pair made their relationship Instagram official. Ahead of their one-year anniversary, Handler confirmed their breakup.

“It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now,” she explained in a pre-recorded video, which was posted in July 2022. “I know many of you were invested in our love, and I wanted to express to you how much that meant to both of us. How much it still means. And how much I now believe in love for each of us.”

Since their breakup, the Chelsea Lately alum has reflected on what led to them parting ways.

“There were just some behaviors that we couldn’t agree on, and it felt to me like I would have to abandon myself — which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25 — but I wasn’t willing to do that,” she detailed on Brooke Shields‘ “Now What?” podcast last month. “No matter how much I loved this person, and I loved him so much, I was not going to abandon myself. I was like, ‘I’m not going to change this, I’m not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I’m not doing that.’ And I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship, and so that was difficult.”

According to Handler, the duo tried couples therapy before ultimately pulling the plug. “Walking away from him was one of the most difficult things that I ever had to do. There has to be some accountability … from him about what happened because it was just ridiculous, and I don’t think we can have a friendship until there’s some accountability and some responsibility taken,” she explained. “We had a really great friendship, and I would love to have that again, but without a couple steps in the right direction, I don’t see that happening.”