A phone call to remember! Chelsea Handler joked about her tumultuous past with Angelina Jolie — but the drama may be over for good.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 11, Handler joined in on the conversation about Melissa Etheridge’s controversial 2016 comments about Brad Pitt and Jolie’s divorce. While the “Come to My Window” singer, 57, said she did not hear from either of the actors after she spoke, the Chelsea Lately alum, 44, said she was contacted.

“I heard from both of them, actually,” Handler joked. “I heard from Angelina and she she’s like, ‘You f–king bitch!’ I was like, ‘It’s not me! It’s Melissa Etheridge!’”

While Handler was clearly joking about speaking to Jolie, 43, the anecdote was interesting because the comedian has openly expressed her distaste for the Maleficent actress throughout the years. However, the New Jersey native seemingly realized it is time to squash the beef.

“I’m upset that I was so upset with Angelina Jolie. I realized she’s probably just trying to do her best too,” Handler told host Andy Cohen. “You know, I mean, obviously I’m not gonna hang out with her, but I get it now. Like, I have more sympathy and empathy for people that are, like, ‘She’s really a mom and a wife and whatever she is.’ I’m not sure. But, good luck to her.”

The drama between Handler and Jolie spanned many years. In 2010, the In the Motherhood actress called the philanthropist a “homewrecker” for allegedly trying to hook up with Pitt while he was married to Handler’s friend, Jennifer Aniston. Three years later, the funny woman told Cohen, now 50, that the By the Sea actress seemed “like a demon.”

When Jolie filed for divorce from the Fury star in 2016 after two years of marriage, the Are You There Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea author could not hold back her emotions. “He married a f–king lunatic,” she noted on her Netflix show, Chelsea. “Brad and Angelina always said they wouldn’t get married until everyone could get married. And I always said I wouldn’t get married until they got divorced, so I’m officially accepting proposals. I’m ready.”

Similarly, Etheridge, who has been friends with Pitt for many years, has openly dissed Jolie in in the past. In October 2016, the Grammy winner took the Moonlight executive producer’s side in his divorce and custody battle with Jolie. She later wrote a song called “The Fixer Blues” about being given a “subtle warning” by Jolie’s team.

“Seems I said some things about an old, old, old friend that got some people talking,” Etheridge sang. “Well, I know broken hearts, a thing or two about divorce / I’ve been there before once, OK, twice / And I have not seen my friend in over 10 years and I swear I have never, ever, ever, ever met his wife.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!