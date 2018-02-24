Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska’s ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, is wanted by authorities for not paying child support, Us Weekly can confirm.

An arrest warrant for Lind was issued on February 14 in Minnehaha County, South Dakota. According to TMZ, a judge ordered Lind to make two separate payments in September 2017, one for $12,364 and another for $8,757, which he failed to do. Radar Online reports that the warrant is for $2,025 and is related to Lind’s 4-year-old daughter Paislee, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Taylor Halbur. Lind is also father to 8-year-old daughter Aubree with Houska, 26.

This is not Lind’s first run-in with the law. The reality star was released from jail in December 2017 after serving two days behind bars for violating the terms of his probation in a domestic assault case that ex-girlfriend Stasia Huber filed against him. Lind has also been arrested several times for driving under the influence and without a license. In an August 2017 episode of Teen Mom 2, it was revealed that Lind tested positive for methamphetamines.

Lind first appeared on MTV during the second season of 16 & Pregnant in 2010 when Houska was expecting their first and only child together. After his split from Houska, Lind dated Halbur before ending their relationship in early 2014.

Houska has since moved on with Cole DeBoer, who she wed in August 2015. During the eighth season of Teen Mom 2, Houska opened up about her desire to change Aubree’s last name to include DeBoer’s. Houska and DeBoer also have a child together, 1-year-old son Watson.

