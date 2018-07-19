Not his No. 1 fan? Dominic Cooper revealed how Cher reacted upon discovering that he dated their Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again costar Amanda Seyfried.

“She took one look at me and didn’t trust me at all — and told me so herself, which I laughed out loud at,” Cooper, 40, disclosed to Vanity Fair in a profile published on Thursday, July 19. “After Amanda made it clear that we used to, once upon a time, be together, Cher said to [her], ‘You dodged a bullet there.’”

Cooper, who dated Seyfried, 32, for three years after meeting in 2007 on set of Mamma Mia!, clarified that Cher, 72, meant no harm. “She said it as a joke, but she thinks she knows me very well, the person that I am. She’s funny. She’s a really wonderful person to be around,” he raved.

The British actor previously opened up about reuniting with Seyfried and navigating the “delicate” situation. “She’s a friend. it was always going to be OK,” he told Attitude magazine while covering their August issue. “She’s married now and has a beautiful child. We knew we were going to be working together [again] on set, going back to a part, which was certainly going to remind us of 10 yeas earlier, but I know her family, I know her mum, who was there a lot.”

Following their split, the Mean Girls star dated Justin Long before meeting her now-husband, Thomas Sadoski, while costarring in The Last Word. The pair eloped in March 2017 and welcomed their daughter weeks later.

Cooper noted that working with Seyfried again was “pleasant” and “it was really interesting to see how different our lives are after 10 years. It is a long time and it was nice to spend time [with her].”

The Dear John actress also spoke fondly about her ex during a recent interview with The Mirror. “We split about three years after the movie came out and after we split, we became really close friends,” she told the publication on Sunday, July 15. “The last time I’d seen him was when I hung out with him on my 30th birthday. So it wasn’t weird seeing him again.”

Seyfried added that her husband had mixed feelings about the reunion. “I think he has the same kind of issues that I would if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago,” she explained. “I think it’s always like, ‘I’m so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too.’ I assume everyone’s in love with Tommy because I’m in love with him. I assume that everyone sees him the way I do. I’d guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he’s in love with me. And it’s just not the case.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on Friday, July 20.

