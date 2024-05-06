Cheryl Burke is taking control of planning her own birthday party after her initial celebration plans fell through.

“I was supposed to go to Vegas for my 40th but plans have changed, so I’m literally channeling [party planner] Mindy Weiss and I’m going to put as much of this together as possible myself,” Burke, who turned 40 on Thursday, May 3, said while on a phone call in video posted via TikTok on Sunday, May 5.

The video then cut to the Dancing With the Stars pro checking out multiple yachts to rent for her birthday bash, one of which Burke ended up renting.

“I need to go above my budget though … but I found a yacht and obviously it’s the most expensive one, but that’s what we’re gonna do because you only turn 40 once,” she continued before opening up a package with accessories for the party, including photo booth props.

“Best birthday ever, thanks to me. I’m doing this all by my lonesome self. You’d think I have friends that would f–king care,” Burke joked, adding, “I don’t. They just care to have free food, [a] chef, a yacht and free liquor because they’re all drunks.” (Burke has been sober since 2018.)

Social media users were quick to wish the Diving Deep podcaster a happy birthday in the comments, with one person writing, “Happy 40th! Own it! This is when s–t just starts to get good! Enjoy yourself!”

Another looked at the silver lining of Burke having to plan her own birthday party, adding, “At least you have friends – things could be worse and have no one.”

Burke’s 40th birthday celebration marks the second since she and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence split. The pair wed in 2019 but separated in January 2022, and finalized their divorce that September. Lawrence, 44, has since moved on with TLC singer Chili.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden benefit in February last year, Burke opened up about her post-divorce love life and how she’s putting herself first.

“I mean when it comes, it comes. I’m not forcing anything,” the two-time mirrorball champ said. “I think at the end of the day, I’m just focusing on me and dating myself. … Now try and practice it: It might be a little harder.”

The month prior, Burke reflected on embracing her single status and living life for herself, writing via Instagram, “Today, I am proud to say that I am alone, not lonely, and though the past year had its challenges I feel so much pride in knowing that I got through it all by myself.

She continued, “That’s right! … Normally, I would have jumped straight into another relationship, found a rebound or two, and gone out with my friends 7 nights a week while numbing by using and abusing alcohol. However, this time, I choose a different path. A clearer path, a more conscious path. Though scary and uncomfortable at times, I have evolved into a woman who I never thought could exist within me.”