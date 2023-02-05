Putting herself first! Cheryl Burke is prioritizing her well-being following her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence.

“I’m doing good,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, February 4, at the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden benefit.

Burke — who finalized her divorce from Lawrence, 42, in September 2022 — further revealed that she’s not ready to jump into a new relationship just yet.

“I mean when it comes, it comes. I’m not forcing anything,” the two-time mirrorball champ told Us at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California. “I think at the end of the day, I’m just focusing on me and dating myself. … Now try and practice it: It might be a little harder.”

Burke has also found her new podcast, Diving Deep, is instrumental in helping her move forward.

“It’s been so therapeutic. It’s been something that I’m able to really retain information like online courses,” she told Us during the benefit. “I just really realize that my friends also find it very therapeutic and they just love to be able just to do something [like diamond painting while we chat] that it doesn’t take a lot of brain power. You’re able to be vulnerable ‘cause you’re not so worried about the person interviewing you or the cameras in front of you. It’s just another resource for people.”

Burke, who announced in February 2022 that she and the Boy Meets World alum had separated after three years of marriage, has previously been candid about embracing her single status for the time being.

“Today, I am proud to say that I am alone, not lonely, and though the past year had its challenges I feel so much pride in knowing that I got through it all by myself,” the Dance Moms alum wrote via Instagram last month. “That’s right! … Normally, I would have jumped straight into another relationship, found a rebound or two, and gone out with my friends 7 nights a week while numbing by using and abusing alcohol.”

The California native, who is currently sober, continued at the time: “However, this time, I choose a different path. A clearer path, a more conscious path. Though scary and uncomfortable at times, I have evolved into a woman who I never thought could exist within me.”

The Brotherly Love alum, for his part, has moved on with TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn