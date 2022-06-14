Telling her NSFW truth. While opening up about her sex-life post split, Cheryl Burke revealed that she hasn’t ever reached climax during intercourse.

“[There’s something] I wanted to confess, since this is about my experience and I always say I’m an open book with you guys,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, explained on the Tuesday, May 14 episode of her “Burke in the Game” podcast. While interviewing sex therapist Miss Jaiya during the previous episode, the pair talked about pleasure and Burke said she felt intimidated to get candid with her guest.

“What I was going to [say to her] was I’ve never really had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse,” the ballroom dancer continued, before clarifying that she didn’t want her comments to reflect badly “on any partner I’ve ever been with.” She continued, “I think the reason I didn’t want to say it [at the time] was because I didn’t want to hurt anyone. But that has nothing to do with the person, it has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability.”

Explaining that she wanted to be completely transparent with her followers, Burke added, “I just wanted to say that because it didn’t feel good inside that I was hiding that from you guys.”

Earlier this month, the two-time mirrorball champion shared some intimate details from the aftermath of her split from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence via Instagram. “When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the ‘Burke in the Game’ podcast and realize you haven’t had sex since 2021,” she captioned a video of herself on June 7.

While speaking with Jaiya, the I Can Do That alum opened up about how her relationship with sex has affected past romances. “I always had a shame [around sex]. I understand what you are saying when there’s a lot of shame [behind those conversations],” Burke reflected. “There’s a lot of guilty [feelings], like, ‘Why do I think like this? Why am I turned on by watching other people have sex?’”

She continued: “It is difficult conversations to have especially now. I never really had a lot of conversations about that with my ex-husband. I never really thought of having a conversation.”

In February, Us Weekly confirmed that Burke had filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, after nearly three years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Three months later, Burke confessed that she wanted to focus on herself before she could consider moving on with someone new. “I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy,” the former Dance Moms star told Us exclusively in May. “It’s being proactive in trying to stay present and conscious and know my self-worth. And a lot of that is still in the works.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!