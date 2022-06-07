Getting candid. While reflecting on her relationship with sex, Cheryl Burke opened up about intimate details from her marriage to estranged husband Matthew Lawrence.

“When you are about to interview a sex therapist today on the ‘Burke in the Game’ podcast and realize you haven’t had sex since 2021,” Burke, 38, captioned an Instagram video on Tuesday, June 7, while promoting her podcast.

During the new episode, the professional dancer discussed previous complications in her love life. “I always had a shame [around sex]. I understand what you are saying when there’s a lot of shame [behind those conversations]. There’s a lot of guilty, like, ‘Why do I think like this? Why am I turned on by watching other people have sex?'” she told sexologist Jaiya, who was a guest on the podcast. “It is difficult conversations to have especially now. I never really had a lot of conversations about that with my ex-husband. I never really thought of having a conversation.”

Burke and Lawrence, 42, initially dated from 2007 to 2008 before rekindling their romance in 2017. In February, Us Weekly confirmed that the California native filed for divorce from the actor after nearly three years of marriage. In court documents obtained by Us, Burke listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the pair’s split.

The dancer later took to social media to address the major life change. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

For Burke, moving on means working on herself before she considers getting back out into the dating world. “I need to believe and love myself enough to really know that I deserve a good guy,” the former Dance Moms host exclusively told Us last month. “This is just untraining my brain. I need to not be like, ‘Why do I attract certain men?’ Versus, like, ‘Why do certain men disgust me?’ It’s being proactive in trying to stay present and conscious and know my self-worth. And a lot of that is still in the works.”

The Boy Meets World alum, for his part, has not publicly addressed the divorce. Earlier this month, Matthew revealed in a court filing that he currently loves with his mom, Donna Mignogna, and brother Andrew Lawrence.

In paperwork submitted on Thursday, June 2, the Mrs. Doubtfire actor stated that his income in the last year was $0 due to his status as the “sole proprietor” of his estate and being self-employed. His assets include $5,000 in his personal cash and checking accounts, including savings and other deposit accounts. Matthew also listed $200,000 in assets for “all other property both real and personal.”

A hearing to determine a trial date for the former couple’s divorce has been set for Monday, September 26.

