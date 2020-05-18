Chloe Bridges Has At-Home Graduation Ceremony With Fiance Adam Devine

Big congrats! Chloe Bridges is celebrating a major academic milestone from home with her fiancé, Adam Devine: graduating from Columbia University.

“I ‘walked’ (in my living room) with the class of 2020 this morning,” Bridges, 28, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 18, while sharing photos of herself in a blue cap and gown. “Even though I’m not quite done — still have four classes to take this summer before I technically graduate! But here’s me in a cap and gown anyway 😬.”

The Carrie Diaries alum added, “Congrats to fellow @columbia lions #roarlions2020 and everyone else who’s graduating from their living rooms this year! #owltogether2020.”

Bridges received congratulatory comments from many of her famous pals. The Bold Type’s Katie Stevens wrote “congrats beautiful,” while Grownish star Francia Raisa commented “congratulations! 👏🏽👏🏽.”

In her Instagram Stories, Bridges shared videos from her college’s virtual graduation. The Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam actress noted how she “gained a lot” from attending Columbia University.

“But I think what I’m most pumped for is to have gained the privilege of pronouncing it ‘reSEARCH’ instead of ‘REsearch,’” she wrote across the video post. “Also, I am watching a video of my graduation because that’s what you do in 2020 baby.”

Bridges was then shown walking into the room as Devine, 36, supported her by cheering her on. “Woo! Woo! Congrats Chloe! Columbia, Class of 2020,” he said, adding, “Strut that stuff. Feel free to throw that hat too if you feel like it.”

Taking the Workaholics alum suggestion, Bridges tossed her hat in the air but it ultimately hit the ceiling.

Devine also posted a sweet message for his soon-to-be wife alongside the same videos that Bridges posted. “Congrats to all the 2020 grads!!! But mostly to my super smart fiancé [sic] @chloebridges,” he wrote on Monday. “Love you baby! I’m so proud of you!”

Bridges and Devine began dating in 2015 after meeting the previous year on the set of The Final Girls. In October 2019, the Pitch Perfect actor and Pretty Little Liars actress announced their engagement.

Bridges began classes at Columbia University the same year that she met Devine. Speaking to the Columbia Daily Spectator, she opened up about what it was like being recognized by fans on campus.

“It is strange in a way because this is my first time being in a classroom full-time and being on a campus since my junior year of high school, and my junior year of high school was before I had done anything that anyone would know or care about,” she told the collegiate publication in 2014. “So that whole thing is new, like having people in my actual classes know who I am going in. But I don’t think it really affects anything, it’s just kind of like a strange thing to get used to, but it doesn’t actually affect anything in a tangible way.”