Chloë Grace Moretz and girlfriend Kate Harrison sparked engagement rumors when they both wore rings on their left hands to Disneyland, with some fans wondering if they’re already married.

The two wore casual outfits, both donning jeans, baseball caps and sneakers, with the shiny accessories as they hit the Anaheim, California, park on Friday, April 26. Moretz, 27, seemed to have a thinner band behind another ring featuring a gold band with a large diamond at the center.

Moretz has been spotted wearing the same sparkler on several occasions now. The diamond ring and thin band first appeared when she attended a W Magazine event in Los Angeles on March 7, and the rings were seen again when she posed at the Shanghai Louis Vuitton show on April 18. While in Shanghai, Moretz modeled several different LV looks in a video for the fashion house — and the diamond ring and thinner band behind it stayed on her hand in each outfit.

Us Weekly has reached out to Moretz’s rep for comment.

The Miseducation of Cameron Post actress was first spotted kissing Harrison in 2018. While the two haven’t spoken much about their relationship, they occasionally post photos of one another on Instagram. Harrison appeared in Moretz’s photos from seeing Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour last year while Harrison slipped a selfie of her and her girlfriend into a photo dump of pictures from the 2023 Dyke March in New York City.

“I like to keep my private life private,” Moretz told The i Paper in November 2022. “I’m in a long-term relationship. And I really enjoy that.”

While speaking about her family — both of her brothers, Trevor and Colin, are openly gay — she said her mother was very open to discussing different sexualities.

“In our household, it was never ‘Don’t say gay’. That was never even a reality for us,” Moretz added. “There was always an opening of sexuality, of you can be who you want to be, when you want to be it and how you want to express it. Just be safe and be honest and open and talk to me about it. Because of that, I think that we all have an ability and understanding of ourselves that we’re able to communicate what we want and how we want it.”

While she never explicitly labeled her sexuality, she raised eyebrows in 2016 when asked about an article criticizing straight actors for taking gay roles. The piece cited her portrayal as the titular character in The Miseducation of Cameron Post as an example. “Oh really?” Moretz said in an interview with The Independent. “Well I think what’s important is don’t assume anyone’s sexuality.”

“I think it comes down to the line that’s in the movie,” she added. “She says, ‘I don’t see myself as a homosexual, I don’t see myself as anything.’ These are all societal pressures that we’re being labelled as. We’re all human, trying to be with the people that we fall in love with, and be the best person that we can be. But don’t assume people’s sexualities. And don’t project your own issues onto them. Why don’t we let people be who they wanna be?”

The Neighbors 2 star was previously linked to Brooklyn Beckham from 2014 to 2018. For his part, the chef has since moved on with Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he married in April 2022.