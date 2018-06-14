Chris Brown has found himself in trouble with the law yet again. A woman named Cassandra has been granted a temporary restraining order against the “Freaky Friday” singer after he allegedly hit her.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Brown, 29, must stay 100 yards away from Cassandra, who claimed the Grammy winner hit her after they allegedly met at one of his parties.

“He follows me and he stalks me,” she wrote in the docs. “He’s hitting me.”

This is not the first time that Brown has been accused of hitting a woman. Back in 2009, the performer turned himself in to authorities after he physically assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna after Clive Davis’ annual Grammy party. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and served nearly five years of probation.

Brown opened up about the incident in his 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life.

“There was always a point where we’d talk about it like, ‘What the f—k are we doing?’” he explained of their abusive relationship. “Like, ‘I don’t like you slapping me.’ If I go on stage I got a scratch on my face and I gotta explain it like, ‘Oh, no I fell.’ If you got a scar or a bruise you gotta put makeup on. I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female … I felt like a f—king monster.”

The songwriter was also accused of sending a series of threatening text messages to his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, whom he dated on and off for four years, in June 2017. She was granted a five-year restraining order against him.

More recently, Brown was sued by a woman who claimed two of his friends repeatedly raped her at his house party. According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred filed the suit in May in Los Angeles on behalf of the woman, who remained anonymous. Brown’s lawyer denied the accusations made in the lawsuit to TMZ at the time.

“None of these allegations are true,” Mark Gergaos told the outlet on May 9. “Nobody has done anything with this. … There’s no case here. Chris is a target.”

