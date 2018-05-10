Chris Brown is facing more legal issues. The Grammy winner, 29, is being accused in a new lawsuit of hosting a party at his Los Angeles home where a woman claims she was repeatedly raped by two of his friends, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Women’s rights lawyer Gloria Allred filed the suit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 9, on behalf of the woman, who was identified only as Jane Doe to protect her privacy. Doe says her then-roommate met Brown’s friend Lowell “Young Lo” Grissom Jr. at the nightclub 1 Oak on February 23, 2017. They exchanged phone numbers, and Grissom invited the roommate to an afterparty at a recording studio.

Doe says she accompanied her roommate to the party, where they met Brown. Grissom, 32, took away their cellphones because the R&B singer “did not want anyone to have their phones in the studio,” according to the lawsuit. Doe felt uncomfortable because other guests were drinking alcohol and consuming drugs, so she asked for her phone so that she could leave. Grissom allegedly refused to give it back and told her that the party was moving over to Brown’s home.

Doe claims that the “Loyal” crooner furnished alcohol and drugs including cocaine, Molly and marijuana to partygoers at his mansion. He also allegedly handed each female guest a clear pill filled with a white substance to take to have a “good time.” Doe says she declined to consume the pill and isolated herself from other guests. She claims she saw Brown and Grissom brandishing multiple guns.

At this point in the party, Doe’s mother became worried because she could not contact her daughter. She tracked Doe’s phone to Brown’s home and called the police. The suit alleges that Brown refused to open the gate and ordered Grissom and others to hide a duffel bag filled with guns. The police left soon after.

Doe claims she and her roommate were lured by Grissom to an upstairs bedroom, where they were joined by a woman identified only as Doe X in the lawsuit. Brown allegedly blocked the door with a couch to ensure that no one could leave the room. Doe, who says she and her roommate repeatedly asked to leave, alleges that Doe X “violent grabbed” her by the throat and forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom and Doe X.

Doe alleges that Doe X then brought her into another bedroom and instructed her to take a shower. Grissom allegedly followed Doe into the bathroom and molested her again. She claims she was raped two more times, once on a bed and again in a laundry room, before she finally fled from the house. She says she reported the alleged rapes at a local treatment center and to the police.

“This is one of the most horrific cases involving alleged sexual assaults that I have ever seen,” Allred said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

In response, Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told TMZ that Allred is demanding $17 million for Doe. He denied any wrongdoing on the singer’s behalf. “None of these allegations are true,” Geragos said. “Nobody has done anything with this. … There’s no case here. Chris is a target.”

This isn’t the entertainer’s first run-in with the law. In February 2009, he assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna in his car. He pleaded guilty to felony assault and served nearly five years of probation. In June 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against him after he allegedly sent her a series of threatening text messages.

