Chris Brown and members of his entourage are being sued for $50 million amid claims of a “violent assault” against four concertgoers.

In a lawsuit filed to the District Court of Harris County, Texas, on Monday, July 22, and obtained by Us Weekly, Brown, 35, and his “paid entourage” were accused of attacking four men who attended his concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, July 20.

In addition to Brown, Cinko Ceej, Hood Boss (real name Omolulu Omari Akinlolu), Yella Beezy (real name Markies Deandre Conway) and Brown’s 11:11 Tour promoter, Live Nation, are also being sued.

The alleged “unprovoked” incident was described to have involved “Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them.”

The lawsuit included a temporary restraining order against Brown on behalf of the four concertgoers — Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell — who seek compensation of $50 million for damages.

Us confirmed on Tuesday, July 23, that the Fort Worth Police Department generated a police report in relation to the incident and are conducting an ongoing investigation.

Further detail within the lawsuit claimed the attack “included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs’ heads and chests, and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down,” and left all four men “severely injured.”

Us has reached out to Brown’s legal representatives for comment.

An attorney for the alleged victims, Tony Buzbee, released a statement to Us on Tuesday.

“We obtained a temporary restraining order yesterday to make sure the video at Dickies is preserved and to ensure any texts or videos on the defendants’ phones are preserved,” the statement read. “This is Texas. The people here don’t care how important or famous you think you are, you have an obligation to follow the laws and conduct yourself in an appropriate way. Unprovoked violence can’t and won’t be tolerated. We intend to seek all damages that the law allows against Brown and his cohorts, to include punitive damages.”

The lawsuit claimed that after Brown’s concert wrapped, the four men were invited with “approximately 40 women” into a VIP area where Brown “instructed all of the women to relinquish their phones and place them on a table.”

Brown then allegedly exited the area for “30 minutes” and when the men grew “tired of waiting” for him to return, one of the men (Bush) “approached Brown to shake his hand and congratulate him on a good show.”

After a brief exchange with a member of Brown’s entourage and “without any further discussion or any response by Bush, Brown then instructed his entourage to “f—k Plaintiff Bush up,” according to the lawsuit.

All four men claimed to have undergone medical treatment, specifically Parker who was hospitalized after experiencing “head injuries.”

This is not the first time Brown has faced legal troubles. Tuesday’s lawsuit cited Brown’s 2009 assault of ex-girlfriend Rihanna and a 2023 incident where Brown allegedly “threw a tequila bottle directly at a patron, severely and permanently injuring him.”

In 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against the musician after an alleged violent altercation and text messages.

Brown’s latest lawsuit, meanwhile, comes months after Us confirmed in March that the rapper owes nearly $2 million to City National Bank after franchising two Popeyes restaurant locations.

A Los Angeles court ordered Brown and his investors to pay the bank $1,760,654.11 after they failed to make payments on a loan taken out in 2018. Us confirmed the judgment on March 5.