Family first. Chris Cuomo’s wife Cristina Cuomo told her followers how her kids have stepped up following her positive coronavirus diagnosis.

“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice,” Cristina, 50, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 16, updating her followers on her coronavirus journey after revealing she tested positive one day prior.

The New York native described her symptoms as “seemingly sinus-related infection” to start, before acknowledging the toughest part about her health battle is that her kids don’t have her to lean on.

“The only frustrating part is I can’t be there for my kids right now in the way they need me as Chris is in isolation too still, no fever and feeling better,” she explained. “Bella, Mario and Carolina have grown up overnight.”

The mother of three revealed that her 17-year-old daughter Bella has “stepped up” to help clean, do the laundry and cook for her younger siblings as both of their parents are ill from the coronavirus. Bella is also assisting as the in-home teacher for her brother and sister, and a nurse to her mom and dad.

“So much gratitude for them. I can’t wait to wrap my arms around them again,” Cristina continued. “I am committed to this naturopathic route more than ever. Support the immune system, not suppress it.”

The Cornell University graduate continued: “Communication is all we’ve got right now. Please keep sharing your stories. It’s the only way we achieve freedom from fear. Staying strong is the battle.”

Two weeks after the CNN anchor, 49, revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Wednesday, April 15, that his wife of nearly 20 years was also infected.

“Families all over know the reality our family faces: few are one case and done,” Chris wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, after confirming his wife tested positive for COVID-19. “Kids are still healthy but this shook us at our literal core. All are stepping up. Can’t wait to shake this fever so I can help her as she helped me.”

The Cuomo Prime Time host has been battling the virus since March and revealed on April 2 that he’d “lost 13 pounds in three days” during a CNN town hall broadcast.

“The beast comes at night,” he explained at the time. “My fever has gone up a couple of degrees in, like, the last 30 minutes. Nights are tough.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.