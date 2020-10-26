His furry sidekick! America’s No. 1 dog dad, Chris Evans, spent some quality time with his longtime dog, Dodger.

On Sunday, October 25, the Knives Out actor, 39, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the pup resting on his bare chest. “Dodger lying on DODGER 💙,” he captioned the pic, referencing the tattoo of his furry companion’s moniker on his stomach.

That same day, Evans uploaded another snap of his dog laying awkwardly on a couch pillow. “He’s watching TV. Like this,” the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote before adding, “I mean…”

Evans adopted Dodger after meeting him on the set of his 2017 film The Gifted. One of the movie’s final scenes was shot in a kennel, and the Captain America star later discovered that the dogs being used were actually up for adoption.

A year after The Gifted debuted, Evans shared a video of the pair’s first encounter for National Pet Day. “This is the moment we met,” he tweeted in April 2018. “He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out. I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!!”

From this point on, the Fantastic Four actor has shared several adorable pics alongside Dodger to social media. He honored the pup in August for National Dog Day by uploading two selfies of the pair.

Over the summer, Evans revealed in July that Dodger was gearing up to undergo hip surgery. “It’ll be a long recovery, but I have a feeling this champ is gonna cruise,” he tweeted at the time before sharing via Instagram days later that he’s “going to be a VERY nervous parent” waiting for the procedure to be completed.

Evans then noted on July 25 that Dodger’s “recovery begins” while posting a photo of the pup resting with a cone wrapped around his head.

Earlier this year, Evans admitted that his love for Dodger is what pushed him to create an Instagram account. “I guess I caved,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May. “I feel like such an old man. I’m so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, these are being wasted on my phone. I gotta put them somewhere.”