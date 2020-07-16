From one hero to another! Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a 6-year-old boy named Bridger, who recently saved his little sister from a dog attack.

“I read your story and saw what you did. Now, I’m sure you’ve heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next one to tell you, pal, you’re a hero,” the 39-year-old Captain America star said in the video, shared by Bridger’s aunt Nicole Noel Walker on Wednesday, July 15, via Instagram. “What you did was so brave, so selfless — your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. Your parents must be so proud of you.”

Evans, who has appeared in several Marvel movies, revealed he plans to send the boy “an authentic Captain America shield” because he deserves it.

“Keep being the man you are, we need people like you,” the actor said. “Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I’ve seen, I don’t think there’s much that can slow you down. Bye, buddy!”

The Walker family went viral earlier this month when Nicole shared photos of her nephew after he stood between his sister and “a charging dog.” Bridger ended up in the hospital with 90 stitches on July 9.

“He, himself, took on the attack so that the dog wouldn’t get his sister,” the post read. “He later said, ‘If someone was going to die, I thought it should be me.’ He got home from the hospital last night. I know it’s a long shot, but I’m reaching out to the Avengers and other heroes so that they can learn about this latest addition to their ranks.”

Nicole’s posts about Bridger have gone on to receive more than one million likes and the attention of Mark Ruffalo, Octavia Spencer, Robbie Amell and Vanessa Morgan.

“When I first posted for Bridger, I expected maybe 500 likes at most and maybe a couple dozen reshares. But here we are,” she wrote on Wednesday via Instagram. “So much love from all walks of life (including a few celebs)! And we just got off a call with a friendly neighborhood idol. … Bridger is over the moon! Can’t wait to show him what’s next: a message from some guy who doesn’t like bullies. Gotta wait for the stardust to clear from his eyes first, though. Mission accomplished, everyone! We can’t thank you enough.”