



Head over heels! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, made their red carpet debut as a newlywed couple at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 13, and the moment couldn’t have been better for the country singer.

“It felt different walking the red carpet as a married couple, in the best way” the crooner, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, November 15. “We knew we really liked each other when we came to the CMAs together last year, but this time around it’s so special to step on the red carpet with someone I love so dearly and introduce her now as my wife.”

Lane wed the Bachelor alum, 29, in Nashville on October 25 — just four months after they got engaged. Bachelor Nation stars Amanda Stanton, Haley Ferguson, Emily Ferguson and Jen Saviano were in attendance.

The “Take Back Home Girl” singer told Us that his fellow country artists were excited for the happy couple. “We definitely received a lot of congratulations at the awards,” Lane said. “Some of our other artist friends are recently married too, so it kind of feels like love is in the air.”

Us confirmed that the duo were an item in November 2018. Lane popped the question a few months later in June at Bushnell’s family home in Nashville. Like a true musician, he penned his song “Big, Big Plans” for the proposal. The romantic lyrics included the line, “Cause right now/ We’re back in her hometown/ And I’m down on one knee/ I guess she finally figured out/ I’m gonna ask her to marry me.”

Lane released the first music video for the song after announcing their engagement in June. The second music video was released on Tuesday, November 12, and included sweet moments from the couple’s October 25 wedding ceremony.

“Excited to share part two to this song and share with y’all a little bit of our big big day,” Lane captioned the video on Instagram.

The novelty of saying “I do” still hasn’t worn off for Lane. “I love being able to call Lauren my wife,” he told Us. “Using the husband/wife words are a change of course, but one that we welcome. I still get excited every time I hear Mrs. Lane!”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe