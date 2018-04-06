Heating up! New couple Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis attended an event in Malibu on Wednesday, April 4, and an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively that they only had eyes for each other.

“Chris and Annabelle hardly separated throughout the evening and couldn’t take their eyes off each other,” the eyewitness tells Us of the duo’s date night at Black Cow Vodka’s Edible Land and Seascapes launch. The eyewitness adds that the two also “arrived together and left together.”



Us Weekly exclusively revealed that same day that the Wonder Women actor, 37, and The Tudors actress, 33, are a couple.

“Chris and Annabelle are dating! She was seeing someone else when they met,” an insider told Us. “They kept it casual for the beginning. Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away from the other guy.”

The source added that the duo have vacationed together in Hawaii and revealed that Wallis is “totally Chris’ type.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors late last month when they were spotted together at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The British actress was in relationship with Chris Martin from 2014 to 2016. Pine, meanwhile, dated model Dominique Piek in 2013 and beauty queen Íris Björk Jóhannesdóttir in 2014.

After her split with the Coldplay frontman, Wallis told Sydney Morning Herald that she doesn’t want her love life to take away from her acting roles.

“It becomes hard when you know about someone’s personal life. It’s just distracting. It’s a whole other job in itself if you go down that road,” she explained in June 2017. “I love the person I love, but it means so much to me that I like to keep it safe. I have nothing to hide. It’s just that when you have people in your life that you care about, you get very protective of them and it’s not about you anymore. It’s about other people and the ones you love are the ones you protect like a lioness.”

