Chris Pine Reacts to Hugh Grant Describing Himself as 'Pretentious'

If the shoe fits! Chris Pine had a hilarious reaction after his Dungeons & Dragons costar Hugh Grant reflected on his “pretentious” college years.

The Notting Hill actor, 62, and his costar, 42, were fielding questions from WIRED‘s “Autocomplete Interview” when Grant recalled his days as an undergraduate at Oxford University. “What did Hugh Grant study at Oxford?” Pine asked in the Monday, March 13, video.

“English literature,” the U.K. native replied. “Fat lot of good that did me. But I didn’t do much of that towards the end. I became a socialite, really. I went to parties and was pretentious.”

The Wonder Woman actor then chimed in to add, “Nothing much has changed.”

As the duo’s costar Michelle Rodriguez burst into laughter, Grant deadpanned, “Yeah, exactly.”

The Undoing alum made headlines earlier this week for his awkward interview with Ashley Graham ahead of the Oscars on Sunday, March 12. When the supermodel, 35, asked him who he was rooting for at the ceremony, he replied, “No one in particular.”

Graham followed up by asking him about his tuxedo, but he didn’t have much to offer there either. “Just my suit,” he said when asked what he was wearing. “I can’t remember. My tailor.”

The Oklahoma native also tried to get him to open up by asking about his role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to no avail. “Well, I’m barely in it,” he quipped. “I’m in it for about three seconds.”

When the A New Model author asked if he had least had fun making the film, Grant replied, “Almost.”

Graham, for her part, didn’t clap back when asked later whether she took “offense” to Grant’s reaction on the red carpet. “You know what? My mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go,” the activist told TMZ on Monday. “I had so much fun. My feet hurt, though.”

Days before the Oscars, Grant admitted to throwing a “terrible” tantrum on the set of Dungeons & Dragons, which hits theaters on Friday, March 31.

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one,” he explained during an interview with Total Film magazine. “I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better. Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of groveling.”