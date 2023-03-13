Beyond awkward. Hugh Grant is the subject of much criticism after his uncomfortable Oscars red carpet interview on Sunday, March 12.

The Notting Hill actor, 63, didn’t seem pleased to talk to Ashley Graham during ABC’s Academy Awards pre-show before heading into the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

When asked his favorite part of the Oscars, Grant said, “It’s fascinating. The whole of humanity is here. It’s Vanity Fair.”

Graham, 35, didn’t interpret that as a reference to the phrase, which is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a scene or place characterized by frivolity and ostentation.” Naturally, she instead thought of the Vanity Fair Oscars party, the most coveted invitation of awards season.

“Yes, that’s where we let loose and have a little bit of fun!” the model commented.

After that, Grant stopped offering more than a few words at a time. Who does he hope wins tonight? “No one in particular.” What is he wearing? “Just my suit.” Who made his suit? “I can’t remember my tailor.”

Graham tried to steer the interview back to movies, recalling his role in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay. “Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about 3 seconds,” he said of his brief role in the film.

The model asked if he at least had fun, and Grant replied, “Almost.”

The interaction left Twitter slamming Grant. “Is Hugh Grant just an arrogant dick all the time? He was so rude to Ashley Graham on the red carpet, complete with an eye roll. Maybe he should stay home if he’s too good for his industry of choice,” one viewer tweeted.

“Hugh Grant just gave one of the worst interviews I’ve ever watched on live tv lol. Admittedly, the question kinda sucked but he was NOT trying to support the interviewer at all 😂,” a different audience member shared.

Another wrote, “Name something more painful than that Ashley Graham/Hugh Grant interview …”

Others praised the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model for dealing with the situation with as much grace as possible. “Ashley Graham deserves an honorary Oscar for putting up with Hugh Grant. Don’t walk the carpet if you don’t walk to talk about THE ACTUAL OSCARS,” one audience member tweeted.

One spectator succinctly Grant to Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Hey Quan, who was overjoyed throughout his red carpet interviews ahead of winning the Best Supporting Actor statue: “Well, I’d say the difference between Hugh Grant’s and Ke Huy Quan’s excitement levels is pretty evident. #Oscars.”