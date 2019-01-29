An un-baa-lievable accomplishment. Chris Pratt isn’t usually one to gloat, especially on social media, but he couldn’t help but be overjoyed after his sheep took home a special prize at a local festival.

The farm animal was given the top award at the Washington State University Country Living Expo Fleece and Fiber Palooza in Stanwood, Washington, on Saturday, January 26.

“I hate when celebrities brag on here… but I have to,” the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 39, wrote via Instagram along with a photo of a bag of fleece on Monday, January 29. “Our ewe (female sheep) named ‘Cacao’ just took home a blue ribbon at Fiberpalooza [sic]!!!! Boom chic-Cacao cao!”

Pratt, who recently got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, grew up in Lake Stevens, Washington, which is under an hour’s drive from the expo. In January 2018, he faced backlash after he posted an Instagram picture of butchered mutton.

“Look at all this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month,” he captioned the image. “His wool is becoming yarn as we speak. He lived a very good life. … I have found a new passion to add to my many others. #farmlife.”

He also explained that while the “meat is for friends, family and gifts,” it might one day become “available” for his fans to try.

Three months later, the Everwood alum posted a video of 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, playing with several sheep.

“I look at these sheep and I see myself. I see us. I see animals with spirits mirroring their master,” Pratt captioned the clip. “They are calm because they’ve put their trust in a loving shepard [sic]. They frolic in the sunshine. They marvel in the grass. They snuggle their lambs. As the world currently #marvels in the yarn spun from our wool, and dines on the chops of our labor, like these sheep I feel no anxiety.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!