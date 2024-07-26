Chris Pratt is welcoming Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Thursday, July 25, to share how excited he is to see Deadpool & Wolverine and had a little bit of fun at Jackman’s expense.

Pratt, 45, shared a photo of him and Reynolds, 47, towering over another person he claimed was Jackman — except they’re much shorter than the Australian star. Pratt strategically covered the person’s face with an image of Jackman.

“So freaking excited for Deadpool & Wolverine!!! Going to be HUGE!!! We’re seeing it Saturday! Have you got your tickets?” Pratt captioned the snap. “Ryan is my son’s favorite actor. Which hurts. And what a treat to finally meet Hugh Jackman. I thought he’d be taller. Let’s go!! #mcu”

Reynolds, too, got in on the joke, commenting on the post, “Hugh has a 6’2” face. But in person… bam. 4’11”.”

Deadpool & Wolverine marks Reynolds and Jackman’s first foray into the MCU, while Pratt has played Peter Quill/Star-Lord in three Guardians of the Galaxy films, two Avengers movies and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Pratt last appeared as Star-Lord in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and could reprise his role in the future. Guardians 3 concludes with an onscreen message that the “legendary Star-Lord will return.”

Guardians director James Gunn teased during commentary for the film’s digital release, “We always want to give somebody a little something special. And Chris and I, forever, have talked about how great it would be to be able to do a Legendary Star-Lord movie.”

Pratt recently revealed he’d gladly play the character again — but only with Gunn’s “blessing.” The filmmaker is now co-CEO of Marvel rival DC Studios, where he is currently shooting a Superman reboot.

“It’s hard to imagine what that would look like, so I guess I’d just have to take it on a case-by-case basis,” Pratt told IGN in May. “Of course I’d be open to it. I love the character. It changed my life. If it came along and it made sense and I felt like it was a story worth telling, then I’d certainly, certainly be open to it. I love playing Star-Lord.”

“But it’d be tough to do without James,” Pratt added. “And you’d have to find an apparatus by which to maintain the tone that he so expertly creates, and it’s kind of hard because he’s truly one of a kind. And it would have to be with his blessing, so we’ll see.”