Just like Us! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger rang in 2020 from the comfort of their bed, admitting they were asleep well before New Year’s Eve came to a close.

“Happy New Year!” Schwarzenegger, 30, captioned a Wednesday, January 1, Instagram post of Pratt, 40, kissing her on the cheek. “Feeling blessed, happy, excited, inspired, eager and ready for this year! So grateful for my amazing family, friends and animals of all kinds. Let’s do this, 2020!”

The author then dropped a truth bomb. “(Disclaimer: this picture is NOT from last night. We were fast asleep by 10pm),” she added.

The occasion marked Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s first New Year’s Eve as a married couple. They tied the knot in June 2019 after one year of dating.

The activist gushed over the Avengers: Endgame star while celebrating another holiday. “Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones,” she wrote via Instagram in November 2019. “I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones. Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time.”

She continued: “Today, I am grateful for this bike ride with my wonderful husband and seeing the colors of the fall leaves. While we were riding our bikes, he said let’s give out real honest compliments to people we pass and see what happens. We did, and not only did random compliments surprise people on the bike path, they also made us feel good. This also reminded me how thankful I am to be married to someone who thinks of kind ways to make the world a better place. Happy Saturday.”

Pratt returned the favor in December 2019, raving over Schwarzenegger on her birthday. “So happy to have you in my life,” he shared on Instagram. “I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream. I honestly don’t even want to think about it.”

The actor went on to point out more of her winning qualities. “You’ve changed my whole world for the better,” he concluded. “I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and stepmom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”

Pratt is the father of son Jack, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.