Light-hearted love! Chris Pratt hilariously poked fun at himself in the caption of his fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram photo.

The Jurassic World actor, 39, showed Us his silly side while posing with a baby lamb. “I have often wondered why his hands are so rough. Now I know. He works the farm. He’s a real man,” Pratt captioned the picture posted on Schwarzenegger’s account on Monday, February 18. “(Katherine asked me what to write so I wrote the above even though it is not true. Full disclosure: I have very soft hands. I literally cut my hand today. I think, on a lamb. I am from Hollywood. Love, Chris) #farmlife.”

Pratt’s post came days after he roasted the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, for snapping her own picture with the animal. “@katheerineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb,” he wrote alongside the image on Saturday, February 16. “Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife.”

All jokes aside, the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part actor opened up about his low-key farm life via Instagram on February 14, revealing that “the first lamb of the season,” which he named Cupid, arrived on Valentine’s Day.

Pratt frequently takes to social media to post photos of his farm, which is located on Washington’s San Juan Island. In January, he told Entertainment Tonight that he hopes 2019 will include “a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The Avengers: Infinity War star — who shares son Jack, 6, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris — also plans to spend time wedding planning with Schwarzenegger. He exclusively revealed to Us Weekly on February 2 that the pair are thinking about a “maybe fall, winter kind of thing,” but they have a lot of more decisions to make.

Pratt proposed to the I Just Graduated…Now What? author in January, seven months after they sparked dating rumors. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the couple after announcing the news. “Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

