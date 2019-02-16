Chris Pratt Jokes That Katherine Is 'Super High Maintenance But Worth It'

He’s got jokes! Chris Pratt poked fun at his fiancée, Katherine Schwarzenegger, while the couple spent time at a farm.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part actor, 39, posted an Instagram photo of the Rock What You’ve Got author, 29, holding an adorable creature on Saturday, February 16. “@katherineschwarzenegger rocks the latest trend in fierce accessories. The eggshell wool baby lamb,” Pratt captioned the sweet pic. “Super high maintenance but worth it for this fashion icon. #farmlife.”

Earlier in the week, the Parks and Recreation alum shared happy news about his flock. “The first lamb of the season arrived on Valentine’s Day,” he wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 14. “I think we’ll call him Cupid. Good job Mamma! #farmlife #WeBeLambin’ #lambingseason2019.”

Pratt opened up in January about his plans to enjoy a more laidback life. “The future? Oh. Lots of kids. Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

The Avengers: Infinity War star — who is already the father of son Jack, 6, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement in January. The pair first sparked dating rumors in June 2018.

Pratt teased his wedding plans exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month. Though he noted that he and his bride-to-be have not “really” started the preparations, he admitted they are eyeing a “maybe fall, winter kind of thing,” adding: “We’ve got a lot to get done.”

In the meantime, Schwarzenegger raved about her fiancé and showed off her gorgeous engagement ring on February 8. “So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT!” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself holding the tiny toys. “These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job! Head to the theater tonight with your friends, family, kids or even with your pup! It’s so much fun and all about the power of friendship! Yayyyyy LEGO!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!