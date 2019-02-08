One proud fiancée! Katherine Schwarzenegger couldn’t help but gush about “love” Chris Pratt and show off her massive ring in an Instagram post on Friday, February 8, following the release of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

“So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT!,” the author, 29, wrote alongside a picture of herself, holding two of the actor’s characters, while flaunting her $400,000 sparkler. “These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job! Head to the theater tonight with your friends, family, kids or even with your pup! It’s so much fun and all about the power friendship! Yayyyyy LEGO !”

This post comes weeks after the Parks and Recreation alum, 39, popped the question to Katherine after more than six months of dating. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!” he captioned their engagement announcement post on Instagram on January 13.

And the pair are already talking wedding dates. While they haven’t “really” started any planning, the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Us Weekly they have an idea of when they want their special day to happen. “A little, you know, maybe fall, winter kind of thing and you know, we’ve got a lot to get done.”

The Jurassic World star added his son Jack, 6, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, is “so thrilled” for the wedding.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is also excited after he gave Pratt permission to propose to his daughter. “He’s a wonderful guy,” the former governor of California, 71, told Extra’s Mario Lopez. “They both look really great together, they’re both happy together, so I wish them both the best of luck.”

Pratt has even spoken about a family expansion, telling Entertainment Tonight that he wants to have “lots of kids.”

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work,” he explained. “I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets.”

