Enjoying each other’s company. Chris Rock and Lake Bell were spotted on multiple outings in Santa Monica, California, during the 4th of July weekend.

The duo kept it casual for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi on Monday, July 4, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Earlier that weekend, Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, were photographed in the same neighborhood on their way to Coast Restaurant.

The sightings come one month after the comedian and the actress sparked romance rumors following an appearance at the Cardinals baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri. At the time, Rock and Bell kept their outing low-key as they watched the game from the same box.

The It’s Complicated star was previously married to Scott Campbell from 2013 to 2020. Following seven years of marriage, the former couple took to social media to address their decision to call it quits.

“After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children… Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family,” Bell, who shares daughter Nova, 7, and son Ozgood, 5, with Campbell, 45, wrote via Instagram at the time. “With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days.”

Campbell also released a statement about the major life change. “Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we’ve always had into a new chapter,” he captioned the October 2020 post. “All the feelings are felt. And I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days.”

Rock, for his part, split from Malaak Compton-Rock in 2014 after 18 years of marriage. They finalized their divorce nearly two years later.

“Getting divorced, you have to f–king start over. You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down,” the South Carolina native told Rolling Stone magazine in May 2021, adding that he had no plans to candidly discuss the breakup. “It’s not fair. I have a mic, she doesn’t. God forbid people are bugging her in the supermarket. That’s not cool. I’m going to have to see her at weddings and graduations.”

The Grown Ups actor, who shares daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18, with his ex-wife, later joked about offering divorce advice to John Mulaney. “This is how much I money I lost in my divorce. I recommended my ex-wife’s divorce lawyer,” Rock recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2021 about his conversation with Mulaney, 39, amid the Big Mouth star’s split from Anna Marie Tendler.

Chris continued: “I was like, ‘You should get this guy. He’ll get you your money. This guy’s good. I walked out with nothing.'”

Earlier this year, Chris made headlines when Will Smith slapped him during the Oscars. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, who apologized for the incident, was banned in April from all Academy Award events for 10 years following his resignation.

That same month, Chris reflected on the shocking moment during a comedy show. “Life is good. I got my hearing back,” he joked at the time. “I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”

