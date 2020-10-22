Another couple bites the dust. Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell have split after seven years of marriage.

“After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children… Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family,” the actress, 41, announced in a statement via Instagram on Thursday, October 22. “With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days.”

Bell and the artist, 43, tied the knot in June 2013. They are parents of daughter Nova, 5, and son Ozgood, 3.

Campbell shared the same sentiments in his own Instagram statement on Thursday. “Lake Bell … nine years together seven years married two luminary children countless miles infinite laughs I couldnt [sic] be more proud of every single one of them,” he wrote. “Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship weve [sic] always had into a new chapter. … All the feelings are felt. And I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days.”

Bell opened up about the beginnings of her relationship with the tattoo artist in September 2017, noting that he got her name inked on his back nine days after they met. “So, we had just had sexual intercourse, and I had not noticed [the tattoo] because we were looking at each other in the eyeballs and he rolled over, then I noticed it and I was, like, completely without words,” she recalled in a New York Post interview. “He was like, ‘I just got this’ — so casual!”

The Bless This Mess alum appreciated the gesture. “I remember looking at him and being like, ‘Who is this person who is so fearless in his resolve?’ He’s full on,” she explained. “I was so crazy about him from the moment I saw him — he’s just a magic person.”

Bell revealed their key to a successful marriage at the time: communication. “Scott pretty openly expresses that the braver path is not to bail, but to jump in full force with all your heart and soul and the optimism to meet eye-to-eye with someone who feels the same way,” she said. “And when s–t gets muddy and rough, to actually hash it out.”

The No Strings Attached star announced in April that their daughter, Nova, had been diagnosed with epilepsy. “Above all, I am grateful. Grateful to have a partner in @scottcampbell who, with his research and smarts, is giving these seizures a worthy adversary,” she noted on Instagram. “Scott and I, along with the care of the incomparable @childrensla will conquer them.”