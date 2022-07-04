Party in the USA! Celebrities including Lindsay Hubbard and boyfriend Carl Radke got festive — and sported red, white and blue — in celebration of the 4th of July.

“The summer we turned pretty ❤️🤍💙 #fourthofjuly,” Hubbard, 35, who stars on Summer House with her beau, 37, captioned a patriotic post on Monday, July 4.

The Bravo personalities sported color-coordinated ensembles. Radke, who exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly in January that he and Hubbard were an item, donned bold red trunks while holding a football.

The Hubb House PR founder was all smiles as she cozied up to her man, wearing an American flag bikini, sunglasses and large straw hat while hitting the beach. The twosome appeared to be in the Hamptons as season 7 of the reality series is set to begin filming over the holiday weekend.

“Happy 4th of July guys 💛💛💛 @lindshubbs @carlradke,” former Summer House costar Andrea Denver replied. (Us confirmed on June 29 that Denver, 31, would not be returning to the show for season 7. Luke Gulbranson and Alex Wach will also be missing from the cast.)

Candace Cameron Bure kicked off her own festivities by taking her pooch on a walk in Southern California. She donned a “God Bless America” T-shirt and matching sneakers as she walked around what appeared to be a beach parking lot.

“I’m so grateful to live in the USA and I continue to pray God’s protection over our nation 🙏🏻,” the 46-year-old actress captioned the Instagram snap. She then shared a quote from Proverbs 14:34 that read, “Godliness makes a nation great, but sin is a disgrace to any people.”

Lindsay Arnold spent the holiday with her husband, Samuel Cusick, and 20-month-old daughter Sage in Lake Alice, Wyoming.

“Happy 4th of July❤️❤️ Grateful for this little family of mine and the memories we get to make together 🥰 ❤️,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 28, captioned a series of photos from the getaway. “Hope y’all are having a fun and safe weekend with your loved ones! #4thofjuly #family #exploringoutdoors #outdoors #hiking.”

