Sparklers for everyone! Celebrities including Kerry Washington, Kristin Cavallari and Camilla Belle celebrated the 4th of July in style — and with lots of patriotic spirit.

“Happy 4th America, stay cool 🙏🏾,” the Scandal alum, 44, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her floating on an Americana pool float on Sunday, July 4.

Washington also took a moment to remind her followers that when toasting to America’s birthday, they should also remember the critical race theory, which is the idea of telling the complete history of the nation. She even posed in a “I love critical race theory” tee while getting a tan.

The Uncommon James founder, 34, opted to drink with friends in Tennessee on the summer holiday. Cavallari raised a glass to partying on the water with pals Brittany Aldean, her husband musician, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittany Kelley, and the Laguna Beach alum’s BFF Justin Anderson.

Colton Underwood got in an early round of golf on Sunday, while Belle, 34, went for a walk with her pooch wearing a festive peace tee, white pants and red shoes.

Some stars jetted off to fun destinations to take in the fireworks over the long weekend, including Kate Bosworth and Jana Kramer.

The Blue Crush actress, 38, posed with a beer while enjoying the sun in North Carolina, before hitting the beach to play football.

The One Tree Hill alum, 37, on the other hand, went back to her home state of Michigan to be with family during the holiday. Kramer shared a lakeside selfie on Sunday, wearing a red, white and blue bikini as she watched her kids, Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2, playing with their grandparents.

The Christmas in Louisiana star, who filed for divorce from Mike Caussin in April, proceeded to hang out with her extended family on a pontoon boat.

