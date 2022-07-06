New couple alert! Chris Rock and Lake Bell are officially an item after sparking romance speculation last month, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Chris has been in a really good mood,” a source exclusively tells Us. “He’s dating and spending his downtime with Lake Bell.”

The comedian, 57, and the Harley Quinn actress, 43, “both just laugh a lot when they’re together,” the insider says, adding, “They have similar personalities.”

The Saturday Night Live alum was first linked to Bell when the pair were spotted at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game in Missouri on June 13. The twosome watched the sporting event from a box seat in the stadium and stood together from time to time.

Rock continued to fuel romance rumors over the 4th of July weekend when he and the Secret Life of Pets 2 actress were photographed outside Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Bell wore a black crop top and high waisted jeans during the Saturday, July 2, outing, while Rock donned an all-white ensemble and brown dress shoes.

One day later, the couple were again spotted together in California. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the Madagascar actor and the New York native enjoying brunch on Sunday, July 3, at Coast in Santa Monica.

The Everybody Hates Chris alum’s new relationship comes a few months after he made headlines in March as one of the presenters at the 94th annual Academy Awards. During the show, Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, that didn’t sit well with the couple. As a result, the Men in Black actor, 53, came up on stage and slapped Rock after cursing at him from his seat.

Smith has since apologized for his actions. In April, he was banned from all Oscars events for 10 years after his resignation for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Rock, for his part, is looking to the future, according to the source.

“He’s focused on his comedy tour and other upcoming projects he’s working on,” the insider tells Us. “He’s moved on from the Oscars incident.”

Rock is in a “much better mindset than where he was a few months ago,” per the source.

Bell, for her part, has been single since fall of 2020 after she and husband Scott Campbell ended their seven-year marriage. The exes announced their breakup in November of that year but separated two months prior.

The Home Again actress, who shares daughter Nova, 7, and son Ozgood, 5, with the artist, 45, finalized her divorce in September 2021.

Rock, meanwhile, was married to Malaak Compton-Rock for 18 years before the pair parted ways in 2014. The former spouses, who share daughters Lola, 20, and Zahra, 18, finalized their divorce two years later.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!