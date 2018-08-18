Chris Watts, the Colorado man accused of murdering his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, allegedly strangled the young girls to death, new court documents claim.

The Denver Post reports that a motion filed by Chris’ defense on Friday, August 17, alleges that Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, were strangled. Their bodies were located in a Weld County oil tank on Thursday, August 16 — where they had been for four days — in close proximity to where their mother was found on the property of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, his former employer. The manner in which the 34-year-old was killed has not been revealed yet.

The court documents requested that the girls’ necks be swabbed for DNA evidence. An expert also recommended taking samples from the children’s nails as well as from Shanann’s nails and hands. A judge denied the requests.

Chris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday, August 15, and is facing three first-degree murder charges and three counts of tampering with evidence. He originally expressed concern for his family after they went missing from their Frederick, Colorado, home on Monday, August 13. He is being held without bail and is awaiting his next court date on Tuesday, August 21. Formal charges are expected to be filed on Monday, August 20.

Shanann’s brother Frankie Rzucek spoke out on Facebook Saturday, August 18, and asked the public to show compassion toward Chris’ relatives. “I don’t know what to say. Just that my sister and nieces are loved by so many,” he wrote. “Its hard to find reasoning for such things. ‘Find the positive in the negative’ she says. Thank you Shanann for all that you’ve done and continue to do and I’m honored to call you my sister.”

He continued: “My prayers to his family. I pray people don’t harass them or wish harm on anyone. God will take care of everyone and everything. They are our family and are hurting just as much. Don’t just pray for us, pray that everyone finds peace and love in their hearts through these unimaginable circumstances. Again my family and I appreciate all the love and support. God bless you all. xoxo.”

Rzucek called his brother-in-law an “evil man” in a Facebook post on Friday. “He stole my whole world and treated them like they were trash. I’ve never been so mad, sad, enraged, hurt heartbroken, lost, and shocked in all my life,” he wrote, adding, “I’m trying really hard not to hate him because that’s not how we were raised, but i just can’t find it in my heart. I really don’t know what to say. I just thank God that I got to spend the last 6 weeks loving, laughing, and enjoying what precious time I had with my Sister and nieces that I loved with every inch of my soul. I wish I could go back in time and be there to keep you safe from harm. Sorry uncle couldn’t save you. Absolutely heartbroken.”

In a now-chilling video obtained by CNN, Shanann — who was 15 weeks pregnant and reportedly planning a gender reveal party at the time of her murder — recounts how she met Chris via Facebook. She said at the time: “He’s the best thing that has ever happened to me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!