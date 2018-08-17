A friend of Shanann Watts claimed in a new interview that the pregnant Colorado woman was in the midst of planning a gender reveal party when she was allegedly murdered by her husband, Chris Watts.

Ashley Bell told FOX31 Denver that Shanann, 34, who was a customer at her tanning salon, was set to host the party at the Watts family’s home on Saturday, August 18. According to the report, only a few relatives knew the sex of the baby, including Shanann’s brother, Frankie Rzucek, who referenced her “unborn son Niko” in a Facebook post on Thursday, August 16.

“They were always so happy,” Bell told the local TV station on Thursday of Shanann and Chris. “I’m completely lost for words.”

The couple already shared daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, both of whom went missing with Shanann on Monday, August 13. The Frederick Police Department said during a press conference on Thursday that Shanann’s body was found on the property of one of her husband’s former employers earlier that day. Authorities later discovered what they believe to be the bodies of Bella and Celeste.

“Those girls, they had the laughs of angels, and they had the hearts of angels and the souls of angels,” the children’s babysitter, Lauren, told FOX31 on Friday, August 17. “I can’t believe that they’re gone.”

Chris, 33, was arrested late Wednesday, August 15. He faces six charges: three for first-degree murder and three for tampering with evidence. Days before he was taken into custody, he pleaded for the safe return of his wife and children during multiple media interviews.

