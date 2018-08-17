Chris and Shanann Watts experienced financial trouble three years before he was charged with murdering her and their two daughters.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the couple filed for bankruptcy in June 2015. They only had $864.34 in their checking account at the time, and their combined monthly income was $4,909.03. Their total liabilities amounted to $448,820.11. The file reads, “The Watts are expecting another child, and Mrs. Watts will work fewer hours.”

The Frederick Police Department in Colorado confirmed on Thursday, August 16, that Chris was arrested on Wednesday, August 15, after Shanann and their two daughters went missing. He faces three first-degree murder charges and three charges for tampering with evidence.

Missing Persons Update: FBI CBI are now assisting our agency with ongoing investigation. Information and inquiries should still be directed to the Frederick Police Department at 720.382.5700. BOLO: Shannan Watts, age 34 and two daughters ages 3 and 4. pic.twitter.com/8VKTKaa1Eq — Town of Frederick (@TownofFrederick) August 15, 2018

According to CBS Denver, Chris was denied bail when he appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. The 33-year-old had expressed concern for his family in media interviews before his arrest.

Shanann — who was 15 weeks pregnant with her third child — 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste went missing from their home on Monday, August 13. The 34-year-old’s body was discovered on Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s property, where Chris used to work.

Police had “strong reason to believe” the bodies of two young girls found on Thursday were those of Shanann’s daughters. “While we will not disclose the location as to where these bodies were located, police can say that they were found in close proximity to the other body whom officers strongly believe is Shanann’s,” the Town said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Shanann’s family opened up to CBS Denver following the tragic news. “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child and her two angelic daughters, Bella [and] Celeste, were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings,” their statement read. “Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.” Officials have not confirmed whether Chris took responsibility for the murders.

