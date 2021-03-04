Her all-new approach! Chrishell Stause made a bold declaration about her love life following her split from ex Keo Motsepe.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 3, to express her excitement “to go back to my roots of scripted TV.” She shared the news alongside a smiley photo and Boomerang. She additionally shared a clip of her practicing for the part, requesting for the Lord to “let me have my lines memorized.”

One follower, in particular, was more interested in discussing intimate details about her romantic life instead. “That’s great you’re giving praise to Jesus but we all know your [sic] fornicating with your boyfriend,” the individual wrote, noting that the actress should “wait till your [sic] married to have sex.”

Stause didn’t hold back in her response to the troll. “What kind of holy hell is this?? Well, I guess you haven’t seen, but I no longer have a bf,” she replied. “So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible [sic] eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel.”

Us Weekly confirmed on February 26 that Stause had split from the Dancing With the Stars pro, 31, after nearly three months together. Shortly after the news surfaced, she slammed her former flame while sharing multiple headlines on their relationship’s demise.

“OK I TRULY wanted to keep this drama-free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on February 26, sharing a news story with a quote about Motsepe working through the split and his mom’s January passing. “Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told [to] me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

The following day, the Oppenheim Group realtor shared a photo of herself posing in front of a peace sign, writing, “Peace out to the last f**ks I had left.”

A source exclusively told Us that the South African dancer “was caught in a web of lies” before the pair called it quits. “He’s not denying the fact that he lied to her and is truly ashamed about something he did. … He genuinely loved her but made a big mistake,” the insider shared. “I don’t see them getting back together.”

The All My Children alum was previously married to Justin Hartley from 2017 until they split in November 2019. Before their divorce was finalized in January 2021, the 44-year-old This Is Us actor went public with his romance with Sofia Pernas — an actress he previously worked with on The Young and the Restless.

“I’m really happy with where I am,” Hartley told host Bevy Smith on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy in October 2020. “I’m happy with my career, I’m happy with my personal life, I’m healthy, I’m safe — I’m all of those things. I’m very thankful.”

The Little actor added, “For the people who want to just dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that’s fine, too, if they’re getting entertainment from that. I think it sort of comes with the territory. But I’ve also sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs.”