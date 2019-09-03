Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Troll Who Said She Has ‘No Discernible Talent’





Don’t come for her. Chrissy Teigen shut down a troll who claimed she had “no discernible talent” and should not be a judge on NBC’s Bring the Funny.

The clapback happened on Monday, September 2, when the Cravings author, 33, responded to a Twitter user who criticized the reality comedy competition while bashing the model’s claim to fame.

“.@bringthefunny Not every act can be hilarious and the best ever,” the user wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “If everything is volume 10, nothing is volume 10. That’s the reason this show isn’t very entertaining. Also @chrissyteigen has absolutely no discernible talent.”

Not having it, Teigen simply responded, “Ur a b–tch.”

But the interaction didn’t end there. After Teigen’s response, the user apologized for his tweet, which led Teigen to explain why she’s qualified to judge a comedy competition even if she isn’t a professional comedian.

“I shouldn’t have said that. I just tweeted it out of frustration while watching the show. Sometimes we (I) forget there are real people with real feelings on the other side of the screen,” the user wrote.

Teigen responded, “I see this and appreciate what you’ve said. I’m not a comedian but I love comedy, as many people do. my role as a judge is to get to be a voice of the people – people who enjoy comedy and enjoy learning from the experts surrounding me.”

The user then explained that he was “envious” of the Utah native’s job as a comedy judge, which led the Lip Sync Battle cohost to empathize with his impulsive behavior.

“My sincere apologies. I’m just like you, a fan of comedy. I’m honestly a bit envious,” he tweeted. “That got the best of me and I learned the hard way not to say dumb hurtful stuff. It’s not my nature to do that. I hope you accept my apology. I deserved the wrath of your fans. #wokemeup.”

Teigen wrote back, “all good – we all have our moments (including me 1000 times over) – don’t beat yourself up over it, I have heard it all and can tell you are a kind man!”

Along with Bring the Funny, Teigen is also set to star in and executive produce her own legal show, Chrissy’s Court, for the new streaming service Quibi in 2020. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her production company, Suit and Thai, have also signed a multiyear deal with Hulu to produce the service’s first food-focused programming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In August, Teigen clapped back at another social media troll who told her to “get” a bra after she posted an Instagram photo of her in a low-cut romper.

“A bra, girl get you one!” the user wrote.

“Allow me to save you from my titties,” the FabLife alum sarcastically responded.

It seems like Teigen’s sass has also passed down to her daughter Luna, 3. In June, the Cravings: Hungry for More author posted an Instagram video of the toddler, whom she shares with husband John Legend, negotiating with her parents for more candy.

“I want the candy ‘cause I want it and I like it,” Luna explained in the clip, which Teigen captioned: “Candy court is in session.”

The cookware designer and the “All of Me” singer, 40, also share 15-month-old son Miles.

