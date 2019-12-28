Chrissy Teigen Falls in Hilarious Ice Skating Video With John Legend





Breaking the ice! Chrissy Teigen fell for her husband, John Legend — literally — during an ice-skating date in a video posted via Instagram on Friday, December 27.

In the clip, the Cravings cookbook author, 34, holds on to the 41-year-old “All of Me” singer’s hands as she spins around him. Legend jokingly sings “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion as his wife slips and falls on the ice. Teigen lays her head down in defeat as Legend attempts to skate over to her without falling down himself.

“We got a 1.2,” the Lip-Sync Battle cohost captioned the video.

Teigen and Legend appeared to be spending quality time together weeks after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model complained that she was missing her hubby.

“I had a husband before The Voice. Now (if he does come home) I get to hear about how he thinks he is ‘good for next week,’” Teigen tweeted on December 4 in reference to Legend’s busy schedule.

She shared a photo of their bed but instead of the EGOT winner laying beside her, there was a bowl of eggs in his place. “There used to be a person here. now it’s just eggs,” Teigen wrote alongside the photo.

Legend even took his work home with him when he invited the coaches and contestants from The Voice season 17 to a dinner party. However, he didn’t mention to his wife that the guest list would include his coworkers.

“I didn’t know tonight was The Voice finale. John invited everyone to dinner at the house after and I’m really f–king mad because I didn’t make a f–king FINALE meal,” she tweeted on December 17. “I would have gotten a cake or something too?? Who the f–k does this? U don’t win The Voice then eat short ribs.”

Teigen revealed earlier the same month that she and Legend struggle with some communication issues. “He will tell me something he knows I didn’t hear and get mad when I am confused later. ‘Hey I’ll take [our daughter] Luna to school today also I’m going to Washington, D.C., next week,’” she tweeted on December 8.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2013, are the parents of daughter Luna, 3, and their 19-month-old son, Miles.