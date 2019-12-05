Chrissy Teigen has replaced husband John Legend with … eggs? The Cravings author was missing her man on Wednesday, December 4, and she took to Twitter to share her feelings.

The 34-year-old fired off a series of tweets referencing the 40-year-old musician and his rigorous schedule as a coach on The Voice, which was the reason for his absence. “I had a husband before The Voice. Now (if he does come home) I get to hear about how he thinks he is ‘good for next week,’” the Cravings author began.

She went on to mention that she had dinner at her coffee table with “my dog’s ass and Bravo,” while Legend was working, and later quipped that she and the “All of Me” singer would “prob” separate if a member of his Voice team didn’t win.

In between tweets about missing her husband of more than six years, a “so alone” Teigen opened up about her current nighttime eating habits, writing, “I bring up two peeled eggs with me since I wake up so hungry in the night. Do u know how gross it is to eat hard eggs in the night?”

Still playfully peeved about the EGOT winner’s prolonged absence, the Bring the Funny judge joked that her MIA spouse had been replaced by her evening snack. “There used to be a person here. Now it’s just eggs,” she tweeted along with a photo of a bowl of hard-boiled eggs resting on Legend’s side of the couple’s bed.

there used to be a person here. now it’s just eggs pic.twitter.com/uMcVWwEcuC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2019

When a Twitter follower asked the Target cookware designer why she was eating eggs in the evening, she called the sustenance her “night eggs,” which drew comparisons to 30 Rock character Liz Lemon’s “night cheese.”

While Teigen is clearly missing Legend as the current season of The Voice winds down (the semi-finals are scheduled to air next week), she should rest easy knowing that the “Love Me Now” crooner frequently mentions her on set.

In fact, Teigen’s name came up under humorous circumstances earlier this month when Legend mentioned to Blake Shelton behind the scenes and mentioned that he had seen a social media video of the 43-year-old country star and his girlfriend (and fellow Voice coach) Gwen Stefani poking fun at his lady love’s cooking.

When Shelton said that he didn’t want the Lip Sync Battle cohost to be angry about the good-natured dig, Legend suggested he and Stefani, 50, come over for dinner and see what (if any) damage had been done. As the “God’s Country” singer put it: “So if I get food poisoning I’ll know she saw it?”

Teigen eventually did get a non-food companion to take Legend’s place when he still hadn’t arrived home — her dog Paul! She joked that the pooch “read my tweets” as her walked into her bedroom and relaxed on the bed.